ATWOLI calls for the resignation of PSRA Boss Fazul after he urged Security officers to cease contributing to COTU

On Monday, Fazul urged security companies not to submit
deductions of their security officers to the Atwoli-led union.
In a statement, Atwoli remarked that Mahamed did not have
the authority to issue such a directive.
The trade unionist further wondered how Fazul Mahamed
could make directives affecting COTU which is an independent body.
“It must be remembered that COTU (K) is a free and
Independent Trade Union that is neither regulated by PSRA nor any other
Government Agency,” Atwoli faulted the PSRA CEO.
“As such the demands contained in the letter by PSRA can
only be made by the union members and/or the respective union.”
Explaining why Fazul could not stop the salary deductions,
Atwoli recalled that the contributions to COTU were a consequence of a Gazette
Notice and could only be halted through revocation of the said notice.
Atwoli further alleged that Fazul Mahamed had questionable
academic papers and should resign or face possible prosecution.
“We equally understand that Fazul’s term at the helm of PSRA
is coming to an end and thus the increasing appetite for juvenile antics to
gain prominence for another appointment,” Atwoli further alleged.
Fazul Mahamed while calling for the cessation of
contributions remarked that COTU was not protecting the rights of private
security officers.
