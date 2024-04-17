ATWOLI calls for the resignation of PSRA Boss Fazul after he urged Security officers to cease contributing to COTU





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has sent a warning to Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) CEO, Fazul Mahamed after he urged security companies not to submit contributions to the trade union.

On Monday, Fazul urged security companies not to submit deductions of their security officers to the Atwoli-led union.

In a statement, Atwoli remarked that Mahamed did not have the authority to issue such a directive.

The trade unionist further wondered how Fazul Mahamed could make directives affecting COTU which is an independent body.

“It must be remembered that COTU (K) is a free and Independent Trade Union that is neither regulated by PSRA nor any other Government Agency,” Atwoli faulted the PSRA CEO.

“As such the demands contained in the letter by PSRA can only be made by the union members and/or the respective union.”

Explaining why Fazul could not stop the salary deductions, Atwoli recalled that the contributions to COTU were a consequence of a Gazette Notice and could only be halted through revocation of the said notice.

Atwoli further alleged that Fazul Mahamed had questionable academic papers and should resign or face possible prosecution.

“We equally understand that Fazul’s term at the helm of PSRA is coming to an end and thus the increasing appetite for juvenile antics to gain prominence for another appointment,” Atwoli further alleged.

Fazul Mahamed while calling for the cessation of contributions remarked that COTU was not protecting the rights of private security officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST