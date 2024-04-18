ASHANTI announces she is pregnant and engaged to NELLY (VIDEO)

The couple broke the news of their engagement and pregnancy
to Essence.
"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of
love, hope, and anticipation,” Ashanti told the outlet. “Motherhood is
something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family,
fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing
experience.”
The "Foolish" singer also shared a video on her
socials promoting her and Nelly's company, Proov, appropriately, an at-home
pregnancy test. In the video, Ashanti is seemingly preparing to go onstage when
someone asks her how much time she's going to need.
"I'm a need about nine months," the 43-year-old
singer-songwriter says after finally emerging.
This will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s fifth. The
49-year-old rapper has a daughter, Chanelle, and a son, Cornell Jr., and also
adopted his sister Jackie Donahue's kids, Shawn and Sydney, after she died of
leukaemia in 2005.
Nelly and Ashanti previously dated, on and off, for about 11
years before calling it quits in 2013. Then, last year they got back together
again.
"Yeah, we cool again," Nelly, said last September,
confirming his relationship with Ashanti. "I think it surprised both of
us, though. It wasn't anything that ...[was] planned. I think we're both pretty
much doing what we do."
