'She is everything to me' - Rapper KID CUDI announces engagement to LOLA SARTORE





Thursday, April 18, 2024 – American rapper, Kid Cudi has announced his engagement to Lola Abecassis Sartore.

The Grammy Award winner, 40, revealed his engagement to fiancée Lola Abecassis Sartore on Wednesday, April`17.

'My [fiancée] Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere,' he captioned a photo from the Paramount+ show's world premiere Monday in London.

'This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and I'm so excited to share this news w u all.'

Cudi added, 'Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.'





Sartore also shared the news on her feed. 'I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott,' she wrote in the caption.





Cudi has also been romantically linked to Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura, entertainment attorney Jamie Baratta and costume designer Raquel Deriane.

Ventura, 37, alleged last year in a lawsuit against ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs that he blew up Cudi's car in 2012. Combs, 54, is currently under federal investigation for human trafficking.

Cudi's big news comes after Coachella announced him on Tuesday as a last-minute replacement for Vampire Weekend during the music festival's upcoming second weekend.

'On the pursuit of happiness,' festival organizers wrote with the new lineup on Instagram, referencing the artist's 2010 single. He will perform on Sunday, April 21 at 5:10 on the Sahara stage.