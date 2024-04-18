Human cases of bird flu ‘an enormous concern’ – WHO

Thursday, April 18, 2024 –
The World Health Organization has raised an alarm at the growing spread
of H5N1 bird flu to new species, including humans, who face an “extraordinarily
high” mortality rate.
From the start of 2023 to April 1 this year, the WHO said it
had recorded 463 deaths from 889 human cases across 23 countries, putting the
case fatality rate at 52 per cent.
“This remains I think an
enormous concern,” the UN health agency’s chief scientist Jeremy Farrar told
reporters in Geneva on Thursday, April 18.
The current bird flu outbreak began in 2020 and has led to
the deaths of tens of millions of birds, with wild birds also infected as well
as land and marine mammals.
Cows and goats joined the list of infected animals last
month, a surprising development for experts because they were not thought
susceptible to this type of influenza.
The A (H5N1) strain has become “a global zoonotic animal
pandemic”, Farrar said.
“The great concern of course
is that in… infecting ducks and chickens and then increasingly mammals, that
virus now evolves and develops the ability to infect humans and then critically
the ability to go from human to human.”
So far, there is no evidence that the influenza A(H5N1)
virus is spreading between humans.
But in the hundreds of cases where humans have been infected
through contact with animals, “the mortality rate is extraordinarily high”,
Farrar said.
Also American authorities earlier this month said a person
in Texas was recovering from bird flu after being exposed to dairy cattle.
It was only the second case of a human testing positive for
bird flu in the country and came after the virus sickened herds that were
apparently exposed to wild birds in Texas, Kansas and other states.
It also appears to have been the first human infection with
the influenza A(H5N1) virus strain through contact with an infected mammal, WHO
said.
When “you come into the
mammalian population, then you’re getting closer to humans,” Farrar said,
warning that “this virus is just looking for new, novel hosts, It’s a real
concern.”
Farrar called for beefing up monitoring, insisting it was
“very important understanding how many human infections are happening… because
that’s where adaptation (of the virus) will happen”.
“It’s a tragic thing to say,
but if I get infected with H5N1 and I die, that’s the end of it. If I go around
the community and I spread it to somebody else then you start the cycle.”
