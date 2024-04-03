Actress KIRSTEN DUNST reveals a male director asked her a 'totally inappropriate question' at the age of 16

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – American actress, Kirsten Dunst has revealed how a male director asked her a 'totally inappropriate question' at the age of 16
In a new interview, Kirsten recalled one particular incident
where an unnamed male director asked her a 'totally inappropriate' question
when she was alone in his office aged 16 to discuss a sought-after role.
The actress, 41, who began her career in showbusiness when
she was cast in Interview with the Vampire at the age of 11, said she confided
in her mother Inez Rupprecht about the 'out of the blue' comment, who swiftly
withdrew her from the project.
'I was only able to avoid that predatory side of the
business because wherever I went, my mother was literally always right there,'
Kirsten told The Telegraph.
'A male director had me in his office, by myself, and was
asking me about this movie he wanted me for, and then, completely out of the
blue, asked me this inappropriate question.
'Honestly, I’m not even sure he’s still working anymore,
it’s not something I like to reflect on. But I will say what he said was
nothing to do with acting and it wasn’t that what he said was just ‘a bit off’.
It was totally improper. And I remember sitting there and knowing that
something was wrong, but with no idea what I should do.'
Kirsten said her mother told them she wouldn't be making the
film after hearing the shocking comment.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kirsten discussed the gender pay
gap between herself and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man, which she previously said
was 'very extreme'.
The actress had just had a big Hollywood blockbuster film
playing a cheerleader in Bring It On.
Reflecting, Kirsten said she should have commanded a much
bigger salary as she was 'bringing something to the table' but she had 'no
awareness of that', nor the fact she was being paid 'much, much less than
Tobey'.
After a hiatus from the industry since her award-winning
role in The Power Of The Dog, Kirsten is s returning to the big screen for the
first time in nearly three years with A24's Civil War.
She plays Lee Smith, described as a, 'steely
photojournalist' who risks her life covering the fictional American Civil War,
where 19 states have seceded from the Union.
The actress recently revealed after her Oscars win all she
was offered was 'sad mum roles' and so she took time out to focus on
motherhood.
Kirsten is married to Jesse Plemons and they have two sons,
whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2021.
