Actress AMY NUTTALL 'takes back her cheating husband ANDREW BUCHAN for the third time



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – English actress and singer, Amy Nuttall has reportedly taken back her husband, actor Andrew Buchan for a third time after he failed to stick to her ‘marriage rules’ due to his cheating ways.

She reportedly split from her cheating husband Andrew for a second time in August 2023 after he failed to stick to the seven rules she set for him in the wake of his 'affair' with his co-star Leila Farzad.

The former Emmerdale star, 41, had taken the actor, 45, back after his relationship with Leila, 42, emerged in February last year, but issued him with a list of strict demands to help them rebuild their marriage, according to Mail Online.

Andrew's alleged affair with Leila was exposed after Amy discovered that he had purchased racy lingerie in a size that was not her own

'Gutted' Amy called time on their 11-year marriage last summer and threw him out of the family home they shared with their two children.

However, in an interview with The Sunday Times about her finances, Downton Abbey star Amy confirmed she was back with Andrew again.

She said: 'Generally speaking, in the last financial year, what can I tell you? — below a hundred grand, but I'm married so it all goes into one pot.

'So it's not as scary because I can lean on that.'

She confirmed the couple still own their family home together, explaining: 'I'm the joint owner of our comfortable family home in Buckinghamshire.

'We owned a smaller house before.'

After their second split in August last year, a source told The Sun: 'It took a lot for Amy to give the marriage another chance but she thought it was worth one final roll of the dice.

'There is no suggestion he has cheated again, but as far as she is concerned this is it.'

They added: 'She is obviously gutted but also accepts that their time together has come to an end.'