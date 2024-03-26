Women say interesting prayers for any LADY who tries to snatch their husband



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Women have gone on Facebook to pray against any woman who tries to take their husbands from them.

Their prayers were promoted by a post from a pastor that reads: "Women complete this prayer. Any girl that want to snatch my husband... "

Women trooped to the comment section to reply with their prayer requests for such women.

One wrote: "May their private parts stick together and never part in Jesus name. Amen."

Another wrote: "Let both the girl and the planners and conspirators be fired by Thunder."

A few said they didn't care and the husband can be snatched if he agrees.

"Let them have him, he's free. Let them taste the bitterness. Good to go," one woman wrote.

