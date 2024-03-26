WETANGULA is no longer the LUHYA KINGPIN after he was embarrassed by NATEMBEYA’s goons - ODM MP says

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has said it will be a big shame for the National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula to call himself a Luhya community kingpin after he was embarrassed in Trans Nzoia County.

The incident happened on Saturday when goons linked to Trans Nzoia County governor George Natembeya almost roughed Wetangula and his security detail during a burial.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi said the incident painted the two leaders in a bad light and that Wetangula should not engage in such violence if he is to be respected as a regional leader in Western Kenya.

“When you see a whole so-called speaker; they call themselves kingpins, third-in-command, mobilising youth to a funeral, why are you calling yourself a kingpin?” the MP told a local TV station on Tuesday.

Pressed to substantiate his allegations that Wetangula was directly involved in the chaos, the MP claimed a part of the youth groups who clashed admitted to being mobilised by the National Assembly speaker.

“It’s the youth who told us who mobilised them. As much as Natembeya is wrong, the speaker is also wrong,” Amisi said.

Amisi said Wetangula “should not have played into Natembeya’s hands” but should instead have chosen to not participate in the battle.

