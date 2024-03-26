Footballer ANGEL DI MARIA's family receives death threats from gangs warning him not to come back to his hometown

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – Argentina footballer, Angel Di Maria has received a threat from gangs at his family home on the outskirts of Rosario early Monday morning, March 25 according to local media.
The message comes a week after the former Manchester United,
PSG and Real Madrid footballer, currently playing for Portuguese champions
Benfica, said he would like to end his career at his boyhood club Rosario
Central.
Local media reports said a car left a sign in front of the
private neighbourhood where the 36-year-old usually stays addressed to the Di
Maria family saying not even the provincial governor, Maximiliano Pullaro could
guarantee their safety if he returns to the city.
'Tell your son Angel not to
come back to Rosario because we will kill a family member. Not even Pullaro is
going to save you.
'We don't leave paper notes.
We leave bullets and dead people behind,' read the message, according to the
news portal Infobae, citing police sources.
Rosario has seen an intense increase in violence by drug
trafficking groups, as the city is a potential outlet for illegal drugs in
other countries.
Esteban Santantino, who works in security for the local
government, told broadcaster Todo Noticias: 'That kind of threat brings a lot
of social commotion and that is their aim to make the population scared, hit
public figures'.
Di Maria left his boyhood club back in 2007 after playing 36
games for Rosario Central, before signing for Benfica - where he made 125
appearances in three years.
He then left Portugal to join Spanish giants Real Madrid
before later moving to Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and then returning to
Benfica.
Argentine captain and Rosario-born Lionel Messi was also
threatened in a letter last year after unidentified gunmen attacked a
supermarket owned by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo's family.
