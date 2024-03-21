Woman commits suicide after being caught making love with husband's colleague

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A Zimbabwean woman based in South Africa has reportedly committed suicide after being caught in bed with her husband’s coworker.
H-Metro reported that the woman identified as Mai Aisha was
captured in a viral video making out with her husband's colleague. The pair
faced a violent confrontation from Mai Aisha’s husband, referred to as Baba
Aisha, and his friends upon being caught.
Baba Aisha recounted that the incident unfolded after
receiving a tip-off while Mai Aisha tried to justify Madzibaba’s presence by
claiming he was there to fix a light.
Following the confrontation, Mai Aisha took her life the
next day. Baba Aisha, devastated by the turn of events, shared his account,
revealing that he had physically confronted his wife and discussed her
infidelity, agreeing that she should return to her family’s home. He even
arranged a bus ticket for her, intending for her to leave, only to return from
work to find her deceased.
Baba Aisha described the scene, recalling discovering an
empty bottle of poison beside her lifeless body, along with a note indicating
her actions. He expressed his overwhelming sense of loss and confusion, unsure
of how to proceed.
He said;
“I assaulted her when I caught her with my friend. We talked
about her cheating and agreed that she goes back kumba kwavo. I then booked her
a bus ticket but found her dead when I came back from work. I saw an empty
bottle and a note by her side saying she (swallowed) the poison, I don’t know
where to start now.”
