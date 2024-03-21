Popular TV anchor KEN MIJUNGU exposed as a notorious bill defaulter - See what he did after buying clothes at Jamia Mall! SHAME!

Mijungu is said to
have bought clothes at Jamia Mall in Nairobi CBD and refused to pay.
He pretended that his
Stanbic App was not working and promised to pay later.
The lady employed at
the clothes shop trusted him because he is a renowned public figure.
However, he didn’t pay
for the clothes as promised.
Someone had to chip in
and settle the bill to save her job.
Another X-user who
used to work at a Mercedes workshop also narrated his encounter with Mijungu
after he was handed a hefty bill.
Mijungu had to come up
with an excuse to evade paying the bill.
He alleged that his
expensive Rolex watch that he had left in his car had been stolen, just to
evade the bill.
“It's true with that guy, I
used to work in a Mercedes workshop and the guy was handed a hefty bill kuona
haezi lipa akasema watch wake expensive ya rolex ilikuwa ndani ya gari na
imepotea just to evade paying the bill,” the X user
tweeted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments