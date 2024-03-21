Popular TV anchor KEN MIJUNGU exposed as a notorious bill defaulter - See what he did after buying clothes at Jamia Mall! SHAME!





Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Seasoned TV journalist Ken Mijungu is on the spot for allegedly being a serial bill defaulter, despite displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media.

Mijungu is said to have bought clothes at Jamia Mall in Nairobi CBD and refused to pay.

He pretended that his Stanbic App was not working and promised to pay later.

The lady employed at the clothes shop trusted him because he is a renowned public figure.

However, he didn’t pay for the clothes as promised.

Someone had to chip in and settle the bill to save her job.

Another X-user who used to work at a Mercedes workshop also narrated his encounter with Mijungu after he was handed a hefty bill.

Mijungu had to come up with an excuse to evade paying the bill.

He alleged that his expensive Rolex watch that he had left in his car had been stolen, just to evade the bill.

“It's true with that guy, I used to work in a Mercedes workshop and the guy was handed a hefty bill kuona haezi lipa akasema watch wake expensive ya rolex ilikuwa ndani ya gari na imepotea just to evade paying the bill,” the X user tweeted.





