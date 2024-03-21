LADY who is allergic to alcohol shares her struggles

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A lady who is allergic to alcohol has taken to social media to share her struggles.

She shared a video of herself sweating profusely and with a swollen eye in the video which came with the caption

“POV: You are allergic to alcohol.”

She however did not reveal how she came in contact with alcohol.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments