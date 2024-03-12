Why I quit acting to become a caregiver in London - RITA DOMINIC (VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Actress Rita Dominic has revealed why she took a break from acting to become a caregiver in London.

She explained that she gave up stardom in 2001/2002 and moved to the United Kingdom because she was dealing with personal issues. She added that while in the UK, she started working as a caregiver for adults with special needs.

Speaking at the recent Women of Valour International Women’s Day event in Accra, Ghana, Rita said that while some might view her job as a caregiver as a “step-down”, she didn’t because caring for others brought her joy and purpose.

She said, “Many of you do not know but in 2001/2002 I stopped acting, I left the industry. I moved to London because it was a very dark period of my life like I said, I had these issues, I just fell out with some friends I considered family and I just gave up acting for a while, I needed to get out, just leave that space for a minute.

"And then I moved to London and then gave up stardom and then, you won’t believe it. This is something I never told people before but while in London I was trying to make ends meet so I started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs, while some might view it as a step-down, I don’t.

“Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at the time I needed it most because I remember I took care of my mother and my father when they were ill because I was alone with them.”

Watch the video below.