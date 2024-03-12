Why I quit acting to become a caregiver in London - RITA DOMINIC (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Actress Rita Dominic has revealed why she took a break from acting to become a caregiver in London.
She explained that she gave up stardom in 2001/2002 and
moved to the United Kingdom because she was dealing with personal issues. She
added that while in the UK, she started working as a caregiver for adults with
special needs.
Speaking at the recent Women of Valour International Women’s
Day event in Accra, Ghana, Rita said that while some might view her job as a
caregiver as a “step-down”, she didn’t because caring for others brought her
joy and purpose.
She said, “Many of you do not know but in 2001/2002 I
stopped acting, I left the industry. I moved to London because it was a very
dark period of my life like I said, I had these issues, I just fell out with
some friends I considered family and I just gave up acting for a while, I
needed to get out, just leave that space for a minute.
"And then I moved to London and then gave up stardom
and then, you won’t believe it. This is something I never told people before
but while in London I was trying to make ends meet so I started working in a
care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs, while some might view
it as a step-down, I don’t.
“Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at the
time I needed it most because I remember I took care of my mother and my father
when they were ill because I was alone with them.”
Watch the video below.
0 Comments