WENDY WILLIAMS' ex-husband, KEVIN HUNTER, is seeking two years of missed divorce payments from her guardianship



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Wendy Williams' ex Kevin Hunter is reportedly demanding the star pay two years of back divorce payments because he relies on them for expenses.

According to court filings exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kevin is demanding that payments, which he claimed were agreed to in his and Wendy's Marital Settlement Agreement, resume after they suddenly ceased just before she was placed under guardianship in 2022.

In the documents, Kevin said that their out-of-court mediation had failed, and that's why he is bringing their case once again before the court.

The father of two told the court, "I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses, and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly."

Wendy's ex is also asking that the star, via her guardianship, "immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order."

Kevin is also seeking to execute documents pertaining to Wendy's AFTRA Retirement Plan.

"I also respectfully request that the court compel the Plaintiff to sign the Qualified Domestic Relations Order for the AFTRA Retirement Plan or in the alternative appoint me an Attorney in Fact so that I can execute the document if the Plaintiff does not sign the document within seven (7) days of this Court's Order," he added.

"I would not have to file this motion if the plaintiff did not stop my severance payments and if the plaintiff would have signed the qualified domestic relations order for the AFTRA retirement plan."

Kevin also urged the court to compel Wendy's team to hand over all the bank records from the date of "dissolution of marriage until current."

In the documents, filed last week, Kevin argued he was promised access to his ex's financial records by way of her guardian.

"On December 8 2022, I attended a mediation with [Wendy's] counsel and [Wendy's] New York court-appointed guardian attorney Sabrina Morrissey.

"In that mediation, [Wendy's] counsel and Guardian agreed to provide statements to accounts and bank records they claimed to have gotten permission from the New York court to provide."