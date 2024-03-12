WENDY WILLIAMS' ex-husband, KEVIN HUNTER, is seeking two years of missed divorce payments from her guardianship

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Wendy Williams' ex Kevin Hunter is reportedly demanding the star pay two years of back divorce payments because he relies on them for expenses.
According to court filings exclusively obtained by The U.S.
Sun, Kevin is demanding that payments, which he claimed were agreed to in his
and Wendy's Marital Settlement Agreement, resume after they suddenly ceased
just before she was placed under guardianship in 2022.
In the documents, Kevin said that their out-of-court
mediation had failed, and that's why he is bringing their case once again
before the court.
The father of two told the court, "I rely on the
severance pay for my living expenses, and having been without this income for
twenty-three months has affected me greatly."
Wendy's ex is also asking that the star, via her
guardianship, "immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and
owing at the time of this Court’s Order."
Kevin is also seeking to execute documents pertaining to
Wendy's AFTRA Retirement Plan.
"I also respectfully request that the court compel the
Plaintiff to sign the Qualified Domestic Relations Order for the AFTRA
Retirement Plan or in the alternative appoint me an Attorney in Fact so that I
can execute the document if the Plaintiff does not sign the document within
seven (7) days of this Court's Order," he added.
"I would not have to file this motion if the plaintiff
did not stop my severance payments and if the plaintiff would have signed the
qualified domestic relations order for the AFTRA retirement plan."
Kevin also urged the court to compel Wendy's team to hand
over all the bank records from the date of "dissolution of marriage until
current."
In the documents, filed last week, Kevin argued he was
promised access to his ex's financial records by way of her guardian.
"On December 8 2022, I attended a mediation with
[Wendy's] counsel and [Wendy's] New York court-appointed guardian attorney
Sabrina Morrissey.
"In that mediation, [Wendy's] counsel and Guardian
agreed to provide statements to accounts and bank records they claimed to have
gotten permission from the New York court to provide."
