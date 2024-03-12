KRISTEN STEWART steps out wearing her underwear and no skirt (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Kristen Stewart stepped out in New York City today, March 12, without skirts or pants.
The actress wore a pair of cable-knit cream briefs with
brown trim. It was similar to the look she wore yesterday, March 11
She also wore a matching cream button-down shirt, which she
let fly open, leaving only the very top button clasped.
She completed the look were a pair of burgundy pointy-toed
pumps.
Stewart intentionally let her undergarments show beneath her
shirt.
This comes one week after she went viral for foregoing
underwear while wearing a revealing outfit at the premiere of her new movie
"Love Lies Bleeding".
See her latest look below.
0 Comments