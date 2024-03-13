Watch a video of 42-year-old Tiktoker NYAKO seducing a young Nairobi Tiktoker and offering to pay his house rent 6 months in advance.





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Controversial Kenyan Tiktoker Nyako went live and started seducing Tizian, a fast-rising Tiktoker with over 360,000 followers.

Nyako, 42, wanted to have a good time with Tizian.

She bragged about her bedroom prowess and even offered to pay the young man’s house rent 6 months in advance, provided he 'satisfies' her.

“I can pay your house 6 months in advance,” Nyako promised Tizian after he said he was struggling to pay rent.

Nyako is currently trending after her private video leaked.

However, she said she is unbothered, despite the video spreading on social media like wildfire.

Watch the video of the aging Tiktoker seducing Tizian.