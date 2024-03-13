See the goodies that MIKE SONKO dished out to the Kikuyu single mother who tattooed his face on her thigh after inviting her to his office.





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has met with a woman identified as Mary Njoki, who went viral after she tattooed his face on her thigh.

Njoki, a single mother from Murang’a, appealed for help from the philanthropic city politician, claiming that she raises her kids single-handedly.

“Hi Mike Sonko. Habari yako? I'm Mary Njoki from Murang'a. Mimi ndio nilichora tattoo, na ndio hii hapa kwa mguu. Napitia shida mingi sana, naomba tu unisaidie..."Niko na watoto wanafaa kukula. Sina watu wetu. Naomba tu unipee hata kama ni kazi...” she appealed.

Sonko invited her to his posh office after the video went viral and carefully interrogated her.

He first sought to know her background - name, where she came from, her educational background, her family situation, and what sort of help she was looking to get.

She said she is a single mother of two and a class 8 dropout.

Sonko then said that he was willing to help her set up a clothing shop in Murang'a town, adding that he would not give her any cash, as that was against his charitable rules.

“Identify duka na uongee na Governor wa huko ni rafiki yangu. Ata Sabina Chege, they're all my friends.

"Identify duka tukulipie first six months alafu tuone stock ni wapi tutanunua. Hatutakupatia cash. Siwezi kukupea cash,” he told her.

Sonko then called a man identified as Francis and instructed him to ensure that Njoki's needs were met while also promising to inject Ksh. 100,000 into her new business.

Watch video.

I forgot to post this. Jana from court, I found the Murang'a lady who tattooed my face on her thighs near the "RSC" waiting for me at my office. pic.twitter.com/hRzEzmCSWo — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 12, 2024

