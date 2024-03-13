See how a reckless Tuk-Tuk driver caused a tragic accident in Mombasa - One of the passengers was thrown out of the moving Tuk-Tuk (VIDEO).

In the video, the Tuk-Tuk driver is seen approaching a
junction before diverting.
A speeding boda-boda rider is caught unaware as the Tuk-Tuk
driver diverts at a breakneck speed, leading to a head-on collision.
One of the passengers was thrown out of the ill-fated
Tuk-Tuk.
The rider and the pillion passenger were also badly injured.
The driver attempted to escape after causing the accident,
prompting traffic police officers who were controlling traffic at the busy
junction to chase him.
Watch the video.
Reckless Tuk-Tuk driver causes a tragic accident in Mombasa- madness! pic.twitter.com/X4uWz4xEut— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 13, 2024
