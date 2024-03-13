See how a reckless Tuk-Tuk driver caused a tragic accident in Mombasa - One of the passengers was thrown out of the moving Tuk-Tuk (VIDEO).





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - A video of a reckless Tuk-Tuk driver who collided head-on with a boda boda rider in Mombasa has surfaced, as cases of road accidents caused by recklessness escalate in the country.

In the video, the Tuk-Tuk driver is seen approaching a junction before diverting.

A speeding boda-boda rider is caught unaware as the Tuk-Tuk driver diverts at a breakneck speed, leading to a head-on collision.

One of the passengers was thrown out of the ill-fated Tuk-Tuk.

The rider and the pillion passenger were also badly injured.

The driver attempted to escape after causing the accident, prompting traffic police officers who were controlling traffic at the busy junction to chase him.

Watch the video.

Reckless Tuk-Tuk driver causes a tragic accident in Mombasa- madness! pic.twitter.com/X4uWz4xEut — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 13, 2024

