Ulienda na bill yangu nikafutwa kazi - A waitress calls out singer MUIGAI WA NJOROGE as it emerges that he is notorious for not paying bills.

The lady identified as
Mary Njoki commented on Muigai’s Facebook timeline and lamented about the job
loss.
“Ulienda na bill yangu kwa hoteli nilikuwa
nafanya kazi. Ukafanywa nifutwe kazi,” she wrote.
Muigai responded
rudely to the lady in his native Kikuyu language, claiming that he had debts all
over.
He went on to
shamelessly brag that he owes even s3x workers.
After Njoki called him
out, more people came out to expose him and revealed that he is notorious for
not paying bills in hotels and bars.
A former bar attendant
recounted an incident where Muigai went to a bar and sneaked out after
incurring a bill of Ksh 10,000.
The waiter was forced
to foot the bill from her meagre salary.
It also emerged that
Muigai has become proud and arrogant.
Below is a screenshot of the waitress who lost her job after he sneaked out without paying the bill calling him out.
