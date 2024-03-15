Ulienda na bill yangu nikafutwa kazi - A waitress calls out singer MUIGAI WA NJOROGE as it emerges that he is notorious for not paying bills.





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Controversial Kikuyu singer and alleged political scavenger, Muigai Wa Njoroge, has been called out by a lady who lost her job at a hotel after she served him, only for him to sneak out without paying the bill.

The lady identified as Mary Njoki commented on Muigai’s Facebook timeline and lamented about the job loss.

“Ulienda na bill yangu kwa hoteli nilikuwa nafanya kazi. Ukafanywa nifutwe kazi,” she wrote.

Muigai responded rudely to the lady in his native Kikuyu language, claiming that he had debts all over.

He went on to shamelessly brag that he owes even s3x workers.

After Njoki called him out, more people came out to expose him and revealed that he is notorious for not paying bills in hotels and bars.

A former bar attendant recounted an incident where Muigai went to a bar and sneaked out after incurring a bill of Ksh 10,000.

The waiter was forced to foot the bill from her meagre salary.

It also emerged that Muigai has become proud and arrogant.

Below is a screenshot of the waitress who lost her job after he sneaked out without paying the bill calling him out.













