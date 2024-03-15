Notorious scammer Kenyan Prince secretly filmed pushing his Audi in Kasarani after it ran out fuel, days after he bought a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in a city club and poured it on the floor (VIDEO).

Friday, March 15, 2024 - Notorious city scammer Raymond Omosa alias Kenyan Prince was forced to push his Audi after it ran out of fuel along Kasarani-Mwiki road.
A nosy Tiktoker secretly
recorded a video of Omosa’s fellow fraudsters who masquerade as forex traders
helping him to push the vehicle.
The car ran out of
fuel in the middle of the busy road.
The video comes days
after he posted a video on social media buying a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in a city club before pouring it on the floor to show off.
Omosa has been exposed
several times for living a fake lifestyle.
He is fond of renting
houses, and cars and passing them as his own to lure gullible Kenyans.
It is also alleged
that the Audi he drives is bought on loan.
The youthful scammer
survives in the city by selling fake trading bots and doing card fraud.
Below is a video of him pushing his Audi after it ran out of fuel.
