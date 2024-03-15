Notorious scammer Kenyan Prince secretly filmed pushing his Audi in Kasarani after it ran out fuel, days after he bought a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in a city club and poured it on the floor (VIDEO).

Friday, March 15, 2024 - Notorious city scammer Raymond Omosa alias Kenyan Prince was forced to push his Audi after it ran out of fuel along Kasarani-Mwiki road.

A nosy Tiktoker secretly recorded a video of Omosa’s fellow fraudsters who masquerade as forex traders helping him to push the vehicle.

The car ran out of fuel in the middle of the busy road.

The video comes days after he posted a video on social media buying a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in a city club before pouring it on the floor to show off.

Omosa has been exposed several times for living a fake lifestyle.

He is fond of renting houses, and cars and passing them as his own to lure gullible Kenyans.

It is also alleged that the Audi he drives is bought on loan.

The youthful scammer survives in the city by selling fake trading bots and doing card fraud.





Below is a video of him pushing his Audi after it ran out of fuel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.