TRUMP reveals his first duties on his first day back in office if reelected



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Former President Donald Trump has revealed what his first acts would be if reelected.

Trump said one of his first acts if elected to a second term would be to "free" people convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, whom Trump continues to claim are "wrongfully imprisoned."

He made that promise, presumably about using the presidential pardon power, on his social media platform on Monday night.

He also said he would close the border on his first day back in the White House.

He wrote: “My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!”