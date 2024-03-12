UK unemployment rises amid ban on foreign health workers from bringing their dependants

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Unemployment in the UK has gone higher as growth in wages falls further, according to official data published Tuesday, March 12 that supports analyst expectations of an upcoming cut to the United Kingdom (UK) interest rates.
The unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent in the three
months to the end of January, up from 3.8 percent in the final quarter of last
year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
According to AFP, average regular pay growth, excluding
bonuses, fell to 6.1 percent from 6.2 percent, the ONS added.
Like the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, the Bank
of England is seen possibly cutting interest rates as soon as June as inflation
cools and following multiple hikes to combat soaring prices.
“The easing in wage growth… is probably still a bit too slow
for the Bank of England’s liking,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at
Capital Economics research group.
“But there are encouraging signs that a more marked slowdown
is just around the corner and that an interest rate cut in June is possible.”
The report comes after the UK banned foreign health workers
and caregivers from bringing their families to the UK in 2024.
The Secretary of State for the Home Department, James
Cleverly, said this in a statement on the Home Office X account on Monday
Cleverly said the UK imposed the ban as part of the plans to
reduce migration.
“From today (Monday), care workers entering the UK on Health
and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants,” Cleverly wrote.
“This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in
migration,” he added.
