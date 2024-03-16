16 editing errors experts found in KATE MIDDLETON's Mother's Day Photo



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Photo experts have analyzed the official picture released of Kate Middleton and her children for Mother’s Day in the UK, identifying 16 issues with the portrait of Princess Kate with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, which credited Prince William as the photographer.

The photo drew extra attention as the first official picture released of Princess Kate following her abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. The hype was only heightened by the fact that the Princess of Wales has not stepped out in public since Christmas, and Kensington Palace said she was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

After multiple global photo agencies pulled the Mothering Sunday picture over suspicions of manipulation, the Princess of Wales, 42, released an apology and admitted that she does "occasionally experiment with editing."

Taking a closer look at the image, Daily Mail UK has revealed 16 errors including obvious blurring around Princess Kate's hair and Prince Louis' fingers while the adjacent areas are in focus.

Other errors include alignment issues with Princess Charlotte's left wrist and skirt, the pattern on Louis' sweater being skewed and the zipper on Kate's top looking off.

Also, the step behind Prince Louis appears warped with the floor.

The outlet's findings also confirmed the snap was captured at Adelaide Cottage, where the Prince and Princess of Wales' family live in Windsor, on a professional Canon 5D Mark IV camera with Canon 50mm lens.