Tragedy as the body of Boda boda rider ALEX MAINA is found at City Mortuary, 5 days after he went missing (PHOTOs).





Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Alex Maina Wanja, a Boda boda rider from Ruiru, went missing last Monday under controversial circumstances.

His phone went off the same day he disappeared, prompting his family to report to the authorities.

His motorbike that he had bought on loan also had a tracker but it went off.

Alex’s family found his body at the city mortuary after searching for him in vain.

It is suspected that he was killed and his motorbike stolen.

Police have launched investigations into his death.













