Rogue teachers at Bura Girls on the spot for preying on students - One of the teachers even impregnated a student.

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - A scandal has rocked Bura girls after three rogue teachers were accused of preying on students.
Martin, the games teacher,
is among the teachers who prey on the girls.
His behaviours are
well-known and despite students reporting him to the Principal, he is yet to
face disciplinary action.
It is also emerging
that one of the teachers was interdicted for impregnating a student and
deregistered by the Teachers Service Commission.
See screenshots.
Kenyan DAILY POST.
