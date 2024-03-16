RUTO responds to VLADMIR PUTIN after he accused Kenya of secretly deploying KDF to fight Russia in Ukraine – You won’t believe what he said

In a statement, Ruto, through
Foreign Affairs Principal Korir Sing'oei, dismissed the allegations by Russia
alleging that five Kenyan soldiers were fighting against its soldiers in
Ukraine.
The PS noted that Kenya is
guided by the foreign policy of non-interference in the affairs of other
states.
Sing'oei also pointed out that
Kenya advocates for peaceful settlement of disputes between warring
nations.
"As a signatory to the 1989
United Nations Convention on International Convention against Recruitment, Use,
Financing and Training of Mercenaries and the 1977 OAU Convention for the
Elimination of Mercenaries in Africa, Kenya rejects the allegations and
dissociates herself from any alleged mercenary presence and activities in
Ukraine," the statement read in part.
"Kenya's interaction with
other State Actors of International Relations continues to be guided by her
Foreign Policy of non-interference in affairs of other states, non-alignment as
well as peaceful settlement of disputes."
The Federation alleged that
13,387 foreign soldiers had relocated to Ukraine since February 2024 to aid in
the fight against Russia.
Out of this, 249 allegedly
emanated from 13 African countries out of which 103 were eliminated.
It was, however, not revealed by
the Federation if the five Kenyans were among those killed in the war.
