RUTO responds to VLADMIR PUTIN after he accused Kenya of secretly deploying KDF to fight Russia in Ukraine – You won’t believe what he said





Saturday, March 16, 2024 – President William Ruto has reacted to Russian President Vladmir Putin’s allegations that he had secretly deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to Ukraine to fight the Russians.

In a statement, Ruto, through Foreign Affairs Principal Korir Sing'oei, dismissed the allegations by Russia alleging that five Kenyan soldiers were fighting against its soldiers in Ukraine.

The PS noted that Kenya is guided by the foreign policy of non-interference in the affairs of other states.

Sing'oei also pointed out that Kenya advocates for peaceful settlement of disputes between warring nations.

"As a signatory to the 1989 United Nations Convention on International Convention against Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries and the 1977 OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenaries in Africa, Kenya rejects the allegations and dissociates herself from any alleged mercenary presence and activities in Ukraine," the statement read in part.

"Kenya's interaction with other State Actors of International Relations continues to be guided by her Foreign Policy of non-interference in affairs of other states, non-alignment as well as peaceful settlement of disputes."

The Federation alleged that 13,387 foreign soldiers had relocated to Ukraine since February 2024 to aid in the fight against Russia.

Out of this, 249 allegedly emanated from 13 African countries out of which 103 were eliminated.

It was, however, not revealed by the Federation if the five Kenyans were among those killed in the war.

The Kenyan DAILY POST