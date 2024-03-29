TISH CYRUS speaks out after marrying the man her daughter was dating



Friday, March 29, 2024 – Miley Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus has spoken out about marrying the boyfriend of her daughter Noah Cyrus.

Tish Cyrus, 56, tied the knot with Prison Break star, Dominic Purcell, 54, in August last year following a whirlwind romance, after claiming Dominic was her “hall pass” during her 30-year marriage to ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

Despite her gushing posts on social media about her new husband, their union was hit with a huge scandal earlier this month, when it was claimed Tish had pursued Dominic while he was in a relationship with her daughter Noah, 24.

During an appearance on her podcast Sorry We’re Stoned, which she hosts with eldest daughter Brandi, Tish revealed there were issues in their relationship when they first started dating.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago. But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing,’” she candidly shared.

She said she often “takes things so personally” which doesn’t mix well with Dominic’s “blunt” personality, and Tish admitted her husband is “not emotional”.

However, they’ve worked through their problems, and the mother-of-five said her love for the actor has helped her overcome her insecurities.

“I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations,” she shared.

“And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that,” Tish explained. “These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

The couple began dating in July 2022, and Dominic proposed over Thanksgiving just a few months later, with the help of Tish’s daughter, Miley Cyrus.

Her latest podcast comes after it was reported that she had pursued the actor while he was seeing her youngest daughter Noah, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Ray.

Sources close to the family claimed the Noah Cyrus, a singer and actress, was blindsided by her mother’s behaviour, and refused to attend the couple’s wedding in August last year.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” an insider told People. “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”