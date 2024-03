Friday, March 29, 2024 – A woman on X has shared the text message her father sent to her after she missed his calls twice.

“Just 2 missed calls from my dad he'd give me an epistle with a gentle nod.”

In the text message, her father is seen reminding her that she doesn't have to work too much because they are not poor.

“It appears that you're always busy nowadays. Please take it easy because you're not from a poor family.”

