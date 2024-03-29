'You Are No Longer My Oppressor' - 50 CENT's ex DAPHNE JOY accuses him of 'r@ping' and 'physically abusing' her



Friday, March 29, 2024 – Onlyfans model, Daphne Joy has accused her ex, 50 Cent of physically and s3xually assaulting her.

On Thursday, model Daphne Joy shared a post on her Instagram Story, in response to news that she is accused in producer Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy of being Diddy's s3x worker.

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," she shared in a post on her IG page, adding that she would be taking legal action against the prouder.

In another post, she addressed 50 Cent's recent comments about the claim where he clowned her about the allegations.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now," she began in the post, which tagged 50 Cent. "You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing. We moved to New York to give you an opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you."





She continued: "I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you never even earned. Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."





Daphne's claims come after it was reported that 50 Cent is seeking sole custody of their son after she was named as Diddy's s3x worker.