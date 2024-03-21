Tennis star, ARYNA SABALENKA breaks her silence on KONSTANTIN KOLTSOV's death as she reveals they were no longer together but her 'heart is broken'

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Belarusian tennis star, Aryna Sabalenka has spoken up for the first time since the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.
Koltsov's death has been ruled an 'apparent suicide' after
he fell from the balcony of a five-star hotel in Miami.
'Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we
were no longer together, my heart is broken,' Sabalenka posted to her Instagram
story in both English and Belarusian. 'Please respect my privacy and his
family's privacy during this difficult time.'
Koltsov, a Belarusian former professional hockey player who
shares three children with ex-wife Julija Mikhailova, is believed to have
joined Sabalenka in the city as she prepared for the Miami Open.
It's unclear when Sabalenka and Koltsov's relationship came
to an end, but multiple sources told The Telegraph that the couple had split.
Despite his apparent suicide, World No. 2 Sabalenka still
intends on playing the WTA tournament in the Sunshine State this week, the
Tennis Channel reported Tuesday.
Ahead of her Round of 64 match against her best friend,
Spain's Paula Badosa, on Friday, Sabalenka was seen wearing black while
training.
Miami-Dade Police have taken control of the investigation
into Koltsov's death. But his ex-wife Mikhailova offered her view on what might
have happened to her ex-husband - saying that he 'was very likely drunk' before
his fall and that there were liquor bottles found throughout his room on the
23rd floor of the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.
'Most likely, he was very drunk,' she told Zerkalo. 'Unfortunately, hockey players are sometimes guilty of this.
'Empty alcohol bottles were found in the room where
Konstantin stayed. There was a balcony overlooking the ocean. Probably
Konstantin did not keep track of his actions.
'We still have the old family computer with Konstantin's
email. I knew the passwords and managed to open some emails. Konstantin had
further booked apartments in a different location. Purchases that have not yet
arrived have been paid for. He rented a car for a long time.
'That is, he did not intend to die. Anything, of course, can
go to your head, but there was no sign of tragedy.'
Police have ruled out murder and believe the investigation
will be over within a month, according to Mikhailova.
Mikhailova said that their children Daniel, Alexander, and
Stefan, aged 18, 16, and five, are coming to terms with his death and claimed
that the pair's eldest son, Daniel, is the heir to his estate.
Koltsov played two seasons with the NHL's Pittsburgh
Penguins after being drafted by the team 18th overall in 1999. He finished with
12 goals and 38 points in 144 games played in America.
He also played a number of games in the Russian Super League
and its successor, the Kontinental Hockey League. Across the two divisions,
Koltsov had a combined 91 goals and 209 points in 612 games - beginning in 1997
and leading up to his retirement in 2015-16.
Koltsov also represented Belarus at the 2002 and 2010 Winter
Olympic Games - finishing fourth and ninth respectively.
