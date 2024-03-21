Google interferes to help Democrats thousands of times every election season - ELON MUSK

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Billionaire X owner, Elon Musk has said that Google “interferes to help Democrats thousands of times every election season” in response to a report that the search giant allegedly boosts Democrata while censoring Republicans.
According to the NY Post, a right-leaning watchdog called
the Media Research Center (MRC) published an analysis detailing what it
described as 41 alleged instances of “election interference” at the online
search giant since 2008.
Musk quote-tweeted a screenshot of the article and asserted
that it “understates the magnitude of the problem.”
“Google interferes to help
Democrats thousands of times every election season!” Musk wrote on X. “This is
to be expected when their censorship (aka ‘Trust & Safety’) teams have far
left political views.”
In its report, the MRC accused Google of using “its power to
help push to electoral victory the most liberal candidates…while targeting
their opponents for censorship.”
The watchdog cited a 2008 incident in which Google
purportedly helped then-Sen. Barack Obama’s candidacy during his showdown with
Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The MRC alleged that Google “targeted support for Hillary
Clinton for censorship” by “suspending the accounts of writers who wrote blogs
critical of Obama during his primary race against Clinton.”
During the 2012 election, the watchdog group said Google had
“once again favoured Obama” over Republican nominee Mitt Romney. The company
allegedly refused to correct a “Google bomb” targeting GOP primary candidate
Rick Santorum, the report said.
The MRC also pointed to data from Dr. Robert Epstein, who
once testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that “biased search results
generated by Google’s search algorithm” shifted “at least 2.6 million votes to
Hillary Clinton.”
The media watchdog’s report also cited several other alleged
examples of interference or bias, including a 2020 instance in which it alleged
“targeted” the presidential campaign of former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi
Gabbard and its alleged suppression of “news sources critical of [Joe] Biden.”
Google has denied the allegations in the report.
“There is absolutely nothing
new here — just a recycled list of baseless, inaccurate complaints that have
been debunked by third parties and many that failed in the courts,” a Google
spokesperson said in a statement.
“Politicians on the left have
a long history of making similar claims, too,” the company rep added.
“We have a clear business
incentive to keep everyone using our products, so we have no desire to make
them biased or inaccurate and have safeguards in place to ensure this.”
The Google spokesperson said that “numerous conservatives
have been particularly successful in using our platforms to spread their
message to a wide audience.”
