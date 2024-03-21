Don’t blame me for the delays in the distribution of subsidized fertilizers – RUTO now points an accusing finger at the Red Sea fights

Speaking In Kakamega at the International Investment
Conference, Ruto attributed the delays to the ongoing fights at the Red Sea.
This, according to the Head of State, has blocked the
passage of ships carrying the subsidized fertilizers toward
the Kenyan Coastline.
“The fertilizer subsidy programme is ongoing, with hard
challenges because of intermittent supply mainly because of the challenges
we are having at the Red Sea," Ruto stated.
Ruto, while issuing the clarification, noted that the
fertilizer stuck at the Red Sea is expected to arrive at the Port of Mombasa by
April 10.
The Red Sea crisis has been instigated by Iranian Houthi
rebels protesting against Israel over its attacks on the Gaza Strip.
This has greatly interfered with transportation through the
most used sea, forcing vessels to sail around South Africa.
Ruto further assured Kenyans that the government was in the
process of finding alternative sources of fertilizers to curb the deficiency.
"The government of Kenya will make sure that the
Ministry of Agriculture is working around the clock to make sure that every
farmer gets the required fertilizer before the season is over," the Head
of State announced.
"We will enhance the supply of fertilizer because we
believe that will enhance productivity across all crops that are growing this
season."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments