Don’t blame me for the delays in the distribution of subsidized fertilizers – RUTO now points an accusing finger at the Red Sea fights





Thursday, March 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has quickly absolved himself from blame over the delays in the distribution of subsidized fertilizers across the country.

Speaking In Kakamega at the International Investment Conference, Ruto attributed the delays to the ongoing fights at the Red Sea.

This, according to the Head of State, has blocked the passage of ships carrying the subsidized fertilizers toward the Kenyan Coastline.

“The fertilizer subsidy programme is ongoing, with hard challenges because of intermittent supply mainly because of the challenges we are having at the Red Sea," Ruto stated.

Ruto, while issuing the clarification, noted that the fertilizer stuck at the Red Sea is expected to arrive at the Port of Mombasa by April 10.

The Red Sea crisis has been instigated by Iranian Houthi rebels protesting against Israel over its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

This has greatly interfered with transportation through the most used sea, forcing vessels to sail around South Africa.

Ruto further assured Kenyans that the government was in the process of finding alternative sources of fertilizers to curb the deficiency.

"The government of Kenya will make sure that the Ministry of Agriculture is working around the clock to make sure that every farmer gets the required fertilizer before the season is over," the Head of State announced.

"We will enhance the supply of fertilizer because we believe that will enhance productivity across all crops that are growing this season."

