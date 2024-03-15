SOPHIA LEONE's death labeled 'suspicious' and 'unique' by police



Friday, March 15, 2024 – Albuquerque's police department are reportedly suspecting there might be a foul play in the death of Sophia Leone.

The star's death has been described as a "unique situation" by the police department. Leone's body was found on March 1 at her home, and while an official cause of death hasn't been determined, police are investigating her death as suspicious. It has however been pointed out that there are no signs of trauma.

After word of Sophia's death made the rounds, her modelling agency claimed the circumstances surrounding her death involved a robbery and homicide, but the police department told TMZ that's not the case.

A spokesperson told the publication that they were looking at it as a "suspicious death." They also emphasized they wouldn't be able to determine the cause of death until toxicology results are in.

The police said they "don't know at this time if she is a victim of a crime." It was also stated that Sophia Leone was simply her stage name and her family is wary about drawing more attention.

While her family might not want to discuss the details of Sophia's death, they have since launched a GoFundMe to cover the costs of her funeral and memorial; a financial burden they were not prepared to meet. The family has set a goal of $12,000.

In the GFM post, her Stepdad Mike wrote, “As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Sophia made a name for herself in the adult biz, working with several different studios throughout her career including Brazzers, Evil Angel and Reality Kings. She was 26.