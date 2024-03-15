Model GIGI HADID and actor BRADLEY COOPER kiss during NYC dinner



Friday, March 15, 2024 – Model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper have been captured on camera kissing while having dinner at a New York City restaurant with friends.

The couple shared a whole lot more than appetizers at the table, and photos shared online showed that Gigi got a pretty firm grasp of Brad's face while they were lip-to-lip and smooching. It also felt like they were confirming that they are in a romantic relationship.





The date didn't end with dinner either as they strolled around town with Brad walking a dog while Hadid chatted up her close friend Tan France.





Gigi and Bradley's sightings are becoming pretty commonplace. She was spotted at Bradley's new cheesesteak food truck in December and grabbed dinner with him and his mom after the Globes in January.

Rumours about the couple first started to swirl in early October following her romantic entanglement with Leonardo DiCaprio. That only kicked into higher gear when they decided to take a weekend getaway after they were seen out to dinner together.