Singer SHAKIRA debunks theory that jam jar led to her learning about GERARD PIQUÉ's cheating



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Colombian singer, Shakira has debunked claims that her 11-year relationship with longtime partner Gerard Piqué ended after she discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been opened.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, the three-time Grammy winner, 47, said that the rumours she learned about Piqué's alleged cheating after discovering the jam jar were 'not true.'

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker and former soccer player, 37, parted ways in June of 2022; they are parents to two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine.

In the wake of his split with the South American singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, Piqué began a romance with Clara Chia Marti.

At the time, Shakara fueled speculation about the jam incident in the music video for her single Te Felicito, a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, in April of 2022.

The Hips Don't Lie vocalist faced questions about the sequence in a May 2022 appearance on the U.K. television show This Morning.

According to a translated transcript of the exchange on ShowNews Today, she said that she peered into the fridge in the clip in an effort 'to find the truth.'

The Whenever, Wherever artist added, 'It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro.'

The musical artist is slated to release her next album, the Spanish language record Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), via Sony Latin Friday.