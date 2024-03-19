International students assaulted in Indian university over Ramadan prayers (PHOTOs/ VIDEOs)



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Five people have been arrested in India for assaulting some international students while they were offering Ramadan prayers in a university hostel.

Officials said there was a big fight at Gujarat University in western India on Saturday, March 16, over the location of the prayer, BBC reports.

Police sources disclosed that five students were treated for injuries as a result of the fight.

Confirming the incident, India’s foreign ministry said that the Gujarat government was taking “strict action” against the perpetrators.

The police commissioner of Ahmedabad city, GS Malik, told newsmen that about two dozen people entered the hostel on Saturday night and objected to the students offering prayers. They asked the international students to say their prayers in a mosque.

“They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones. They also vandalised their rooms,” Malik said, adding that a team had been formed to investigate the case.

Another senior police official, Tarun Duggal, told BBC Gujarati that the names of the five arrested men are Hitesh Mewada, Bharat Patel, Shitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel and Sunil Dudhirua.

The police source added that more people may be arrested soon.

BBC Gujarati reporters who visited the spot on Saturday said that they saw stones and broken vehicles at the scene.

Also, videos circulating online showed a mob raising Hindu religious slogans as they attacked the students, vandalised vehicles and pelted stones.





Three of the injured students have been discharged from the hospital while two others are in stable condition.

A student from Afghanistan who was injured in the attack, Navid Siddique, told the Times of India newspaper that he and other students were offering Taraweeh, a special nightly prayer occurring during Ramadan when three people entered the hostel and began questioning them.

He claimed, “An argument ensued and they returned with a larger mob armed with stones, and iron pipes and attacked us. They went on a rampage in the hostel assaulting students in their rooms and damaging property and vehicles.”

Another student from Afghanistan, Noman, told BBC Gujarati that similar incidents had happened before, saying, “There is a lot of risk here for students from other countries.”

According to reports, the injured students were in India with scholarships from the federal government-backed Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Reacting, the vice-chancellor of Gujarat University, Dr Neerja A Gupta, told reporters over the weekend that there had been tensions between the foreign students and the attackers for some time.

“As per the information available with me, this (prayers) is not the main issue,” she told reporters.

Gupta disclosed that the international students will be moved to new hostels that offer improved security and amenities.

Watch the videos below.

Here is a video of a Student slapping a Bajrang Dal member after finishing his prayers. The students claim, before this incident, Bajrang dal members stood behind the students offering Namaz disturbing them with slogans while they were praying. pic.twitter.com/rtP9iZrHJB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 17, 2024

In the video, The goons in Saffron Shawl can be seen pelting stones and vandalising vehicles of students inside the hostel. The watchman trying to stop them was pushed. He can be seen falling on the ground (0.13 sec) pic.twitter.com/yYnYYgBOvP — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 17, 2024

In this video, A Student of Gujarat University from inside their hostel can be heard saying, "Police let them go, Police let them go! They are running away! They broke everything, They are going away. The police aren't arresting them. This is a democratic country, this is a… pic.twitter.com/4MCKDh4Y7y — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2024

More videos of the incident. They can be seen pelting stones at the hostel room and destroying students vehicles. pic.twitter.com/tibRBbEXMk — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2024