International students assaulted in Indian university over Ramadan prayers (PHOTOs/ VIDEOs)

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Five people have been arrested in India for assaulting some international students while they were offering Ramadan prayers in a university hostel.
Officials said there was a big fight at Gujarat University
in western India on Saturday, March 16, over the location of the prayer, BBC
reports.
Police sources disclosed that five students were treated for
injuries as a result of the fight.
Confirming the incident, India’s foreign ministry said that
the Gujarat government was taking “strict action” against the perpetrators.
The police commissioner of Ahmedabad city, GS Malik, told
newsmen that about two dozen people entered the hostel on Saturday night and
objected to the students offering prayers. They asked the international
students to say their prayers in a mosque.
“They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling
stones. They also vandalised their rooms,” Malik said, adding that a team had
been formed to investigate the case.
Another senior police official, Tarun Duggal, told BBC
Gujarati that the names of the five arrested men are Hitesh Mewada, Bharat
Patel, Shitij Pandey, Jitendra Patel and Sunil Dudhirua.
The police source added that more people may be arrested
soon.
BBC Gujarati reporters who visited the spot on Saturday said
that they saw stones and broken vehicles at the scene.
Also, videos circulating online showed a mob raising Hindu religious slogans as they attacked the students, vandalised vehicles and pelted stones.
Three of the injured students have been discharged from the
hospital while two others are in stable condition.
A student from Afghanistan who was injured in the attack,
Navid Siddique, told the Times of India newspaper that he and other students
were offering Taraweeh, a special nightly prayer occurring during Ramadan when
three people entered the hostel and began questioning them.
He claimed, “An argument ensued and they returned with a
larger mob armed with stones, and iron pipes and attacked us. They went on a
rampage in the hostel assaulting students in their rooms and damaging property
and vehicles.”
Another student from Afghanistan, Noman, told BBC Gujarati
that similar incidents had happened before, saying, “There is a lot of risk
here for students from other countries.”
According to reports, the injured students were in India
with scholarships from the federal government-backed Indian Council for
Cultural Relations.
Reacting, the vice-chancellor of Gujarat University, Dr
Neerja A Gupta, told reporters over the weekend that there had been tensions
between the foreign students and the attackers for some time.
“As per the information available with me, this (prayers) is
not the main issue,” she told reporters.
Gupta disclosed that the international students will be
moved to new hostels that offer improved security and amenities.
Watch the videos below.
Here is a video of a Student slapping a Bajrang Dal member after finishing his prayers. The students claim, before this incident, Bajrang dal members stood behind the students offering Namaz disturbing them with slogans while they were praying. pic.twitter.com/rtP9iZrHJB— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 17, 2024
In the video, The goons in Saffron Shawl can be seen pelting stones and vandalising vehicles of students inside the hostel. The watchman trying to stop them was pushed. He can be seen falling on the ground (0.13 sec) pic.twitter.com/yYnYYgBOvP— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 17, 2024
In this video, A Student of Gujarat University from inside their hostel can be heard saying, "Police let them go, Police let them go! They are running away! They broke everything, They are going away. The police aren't arresting them. This is a democratic country, this is a… pic.twitter.com/4MCKDh4Y7y— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2024
More videos of the incident. They can be seen pelting stones at the hostel room and destroying students vehicles. pic.twitter.com/tibRBbEXMk— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2024
International students (Africa, Uzbekistan, Afganistan etc) studying in Gujarat University @gujuni1949 claim they were beaten up, Stones thrown at them and at their hostel (A-Block), Vehicles destroyed while they were offering Ramazan Taraweeh at a place inside the hostel A-Block… pic.twitter.com/ogJ3h7FUin— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 16, 2024
