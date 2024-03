Man pleads guilty to murder after killing his gay lover, pouring cement over his body and encasing it in tub

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – A man pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, March 18, about two years after his lover's decomposing body was found encased in concrete in a bathtub in one of Hawaii's most exclusive areas.

Juan Tejedor Baron, now 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Gary Ruby, 73.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors won't seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors will recommend a minimum term of 20 years to the Hawaii Paroling Authority, according to the plea agreement.

According to court documents, Baron killed Ruby, poured cement over his body and planned to take ownership of his car and home in Honolulu's Hawaii Loa Ridge neighbourhood. Property records showed Ruby purchased the house in 2020 for nearly $2.2 million.

Ruby’s decomposing body was excavated by authorities in March 2022 from a standalone soaking tub, after his brother told police he hadn't heard from Ruby in weeks.

Ruby’s last email to his brother mentioned he had “met a new love interest named Juan” who was significantly younger, police said.





Police said Baron covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell.

U.S. police arrested Baron after finding him in a crawl space at the back of a Mexico-bound bus in Anaheim, California.

Baron had long wanted to take responsibility, but Baron's lawyers had discovered evidence of possible prosecutorial misconduct in the case, said defence attorney Kyle Dowd.

Baron is considered to have overstayed a visa, according to the plea document. If he's granted parole, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take custody of Baron and start removal proceedings. Baron is from Colombia, Dowd said.