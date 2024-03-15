SHOCK as KRA expels 133 job seekers after subjecting them to Pregnancy and HIV tests - LOOK!

In what Kasipul MP, Ong’odo Were termed as unconstitutional, the MP
revealed that the recruits who had applied for the revenue assistants were
subjected to mandatory HIV testing and pregnancy tests.
“I think you should be charged for this. Didn’t your legal department
advise you before hiring? How did you subject them to pregnancy and HIV tests?
We need an inquiry on this,”’ Ong’odo said.
“Those who conducted the interview should make a statement.
"We should
also call the 133 subjected to those HIV and pregnancy tests…. This matter
needs time but before that KRA should explain why we should not force them to
hire the 133 with immediate effect,” Ong’odo added.
But KRA through Commissioner Risper Simiyu explained the recruits were
set to undergo paramilitary training with the Kenya Defence Forces for three
months to prepare them for their roles as tax collection enforcers and they
were to be tested before their training.
“I could be wrong but I am told the military always does this
(subjecting people to HIV and pregnancy tests) during recruitments,” Simiyu
said.
