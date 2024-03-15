SHOCK as KRA expels 133 job seekers after subjecting them to Pregnancy and HIV tests - LOOK!





Friday, March 15,2024 - Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been put in the spotlight after details emerged that it subjected job seekers to HIV and pregnancy tests and disqualified 133 who turned positive.

In what Kasipul MP, Ong’odo Were termed as unconstitutional, the MP revealed that the recruits who had applied for the revenue assistants were subjected to mandatory HIV testing and pregnancy tests.

“I think you should be charged for this. Didn’t your legal department advise you before hiring? How did you subject them to pregnancy and HIV tests? We need an inquiry on this,”’ Ong’odo said.

“Those who conducted the interview should make a statement.

"We should also call the 133 subjected to those HIV and pregnancy tests…. This matter needs time but before that KRA should explain why we should not force them to hire the 133 with immediate effect,” Ong’odo added.

But KRA through Commissioner Risper Simiyu explained the recruits were set to undergo paramilitary training with the Kenya Defence Forces for three months to prepare them for their roles as tax collection enforcers and they were to be tested before their training.

“I could be wrong but I am told the military always does this (subjecting people to HIV and pregnancy tests) during recruitments,” Simiyu said.

