SHOCK as DORCAS KAMBUA’s lifeless body is discovered in the wardrobe at her boyfriend’s house after visiting him for a sleepover - What really happened? (PHOTOs).





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of Dorcas Kambua, whose lifeless body was discovered in the wardrobe at her boyfriend’s house.

According to popular Kamba singer Stephen Kasolo, the deceased lady was a member of his Kitole Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

Dorcas reportedly visited her boyfriend on Monday 11th March and spent the night there.

The following day, he went to buy breakfast and when he returned to the house, he stumbled upon her lifeless body in the wardrobe.

She is suspected to have committed suicide using a shoelace.

He went to a nearby police station to report the matter.

Police visited the scene and collected the body.

However, the deceased’s boyfriend is yet to be arrested despite the controversy surrounding Kambua’s death.

A postmortem conducted on the deceased’s body reveals that she had no physical injuries.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

































