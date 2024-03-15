SHOCK as DORCAS KAMBUA’s lifeless body is discovered in the wardrobe at her boyfriend’s house after visiting him for a sleepover - What really happened? (PHOTOs).

According to popular Kamba singer Stephen Kasolo, the
deceased lady was a member of his Kitole Foundation, a Non-Governmental
Organisation.
Dorcas reportedly visited her boyfriend on Monday 11th March
and spent the night there.
The following day, he went to buy breakfast and when he returned to the house, he stumbled upon her lifeless body in the wardrobe.
She is suspected to have committed suicide using a shoelace.
He went to a nearby police station to report the matter.
Police visited the scene and collected the body.
However, the deceased’s boyfriend is yet to be arrested
despite the controversy surrounding Kambua’s death.
A postmortem conducted on the deceased’s body reveals that
she had no physical injuries.
Below are photos of the deceased lady.
