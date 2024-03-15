Former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE will be destroyed by her friends led by CS MOSES KURIA – RAILA ODINGA’s man explains





Friday, March 15, 2024 - A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned former murder suspect, Jackie Maribe, against associating herself with some friends like Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management CS Moses Kuria.

Since she was set free in connection with the murder of business lady Monica Kimani last month, Jackie Maribe has been hanging out with friends like Kuria, who has even given her a job in his Ministry.

But commenting on social media on Friday, Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai stated that Maribe will be drowned by those she calls friends like Moses Kuria.

Alai, who was elected on Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in the last election further said Moses Kuria erred in appointing Maribe to such a senior role knowing very well in a mature Judiciary like the United States Maribe would be sentenced to 10 years for being an accessory to murder.

“Jacque Maribe's support system will drown her.

"Her biggest enemies are those she calls her friends.

"Even if my friend Waziri @HonMoses_Kuriawanted to hire her, he should have given her back office roles and not a role that exposed her immediately after she survived one of the scariest experiences.

"But she rubs it on our faces. In the court arguments, alifanya kosa kubwa.

"Everyone believes she should have spent 10 years in prison,” Alai wrote on X

