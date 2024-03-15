Remember this man who went viral after he proposed to his girlfriend with a chopper? Their relationship ended in tears after she got pregnant for another man (PHOTOs).





Friday, March 15, 2024 - About two years ago, the internet was abuzz with photos of a man who proposed to his girlfriend during a helicopter ride.

In the trending photos, the couple was seen enjoying a helicopter ride, and the question 'Will you marry me, Nadia?' was boldly written on the beach.

The man went down on one knee to propose and luckily for him, Nadia said yes.

It is now emerging that the hyped relationship ended in tears.

According to Tweeps, Nadia cheated on her boyfriend and got pregnant with another man.

Fear women.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.