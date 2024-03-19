Shock and confusion as pathologist reveals what killed senior NTV reporter RITA TININA

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - A post-mortem conducted on late NTV reporter Rita Tinina’s body has revealed what killed the respected scribe.
The autopsy which was conducted
by government pathologist Peter Ndegwa and a family pathologist revealed that
Rita died of acute pneumonia.
Speaking from Umash Funeral
Home, family spokesperson Timothy Njaga said they are satisfied with the
results.
“We had come here to witness the
postmortem and it was completed by Dr Ndegwa and the family pathologist. We
have been given the results that the late Rita died of severe pneumonia,” he
said.
He also said the family was
still asking for privacy and space.
"We should remember that
there is a family that is affected," Njaga said.
"We thank the media
fraternity for their good words towards our sister and friend."
Some of the journalists present
during the exercise included Kenya Editors Guild president Zubeida Kananu
and Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association chairman Duncan Khaemba among
others.
Rita Tinina was found dead on
Sunday in her Kileleshwa house.
She was found dead in her room
by her house help.
