Shock and confusion as pathologist reveals what killed senior NTV reporter RITA TININA

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - A post-mortem conducted on late NTV reporter Rita Tinina’s body has revealed what killed the respected scribe.

The autopsy which was conducted by government pathologist Peter Ndegwa and a family pathologist revealed that Rita died of acute pneumonia.

Speaking from Umash Funeral Home, family spokesperson Timothy Njaga said they are satisfied with the results.

“We had come here to witness the postmortem and it was completed by Dr Ndegwa and the family pathologist. We have been given the results that the late Rita died of severe pneumonia,” he said.

He also said the family was still asking for privacy and space.

"We should remember that there is a family that is affected," Njaga said.

"We thank the media fraternity for their good words towards our sister and friend."

Some of the journalists present during the exercise included Kenya Editors Guild president Zubeida Kananu and Kenya Parliamentary Journalists Association chairman Duncan Khaemba among others.

Rita Tinina was found dead on Sunday in her Kileleshwa house.

She was found dead in her room by her house help.

