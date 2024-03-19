JACQUE MARIBE’s alleged lover BEN KARIUKI flaunts his new lover - Is the disgraced former TV girl’s love life jinxed? (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe's alleged lover Ben Kariuki became a trending topic sometime back after they were spotted smooching at a club in Nyeri.

Maribe would later post photos catching flights with Ben, a Regional Sales Manager at Crown Paints, as they headed for a vacation.

Word got out that they were dating.

However, it seems that Maribe’s alleged affair with Ben was short-lived.

Ben has since moved on and found a new woman.

He took to his social media pages where he posted photos of his girlfriend.

On March 12, he gushed over his girlfriend during her birthday saying;

“To the most incredible girlfriend there is, happy birthday!

"Happy birthday to my whole heart. Happy birthday to the girl of my dreams!

"Thank you for being mine”.









A sneak peek into Ben’s social media handles reveals that he has already paid dowry.

He paid the dowry in December last year.













Below are photos of his better times with Maribe.









