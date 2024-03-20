NTSA officers back on the roads as RUTO’s CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN reverses UHURU’s order following increased accidents

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced a policy reversing former President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive ordering National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers off the road.
In a statement, the CS
revealed that the decision was made after deliberations with Interior Cabinet
Secretary Kithure Kindiki.
"Having consulted
with my Interior and National Coordination colleague, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, we
are going to establish a mechanism where the previous directive to remove NTSA
from enforcement will be vacated and a collaborative regime between NTSA and
NPS will be put in place for a more efficient enforcement," read part of
the statement.
Murkomen revealed that
the NTSA officers will now collaborate with the traffic police, effectively
moving away from the order issued by Uhuru back in 2018.
This was among the
directives issued by the CS after a grisly accident occurred along the
Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on Monday involving a Kenyatta University bus and a
trailer.
This
accident resulted in the demise of 11 students while 20 people sustained
severe injuries.
On the same day, five
other people lost their lives in another accident in Bomet County.
