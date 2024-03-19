Senator OMTATAH is not done frustrating RUTO and his government – See what he is planning to do that will make the president very angry?

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is not done with President William Ruto and his government.

This is after he announced that he was moving to court to block the revised iteration of the Housing Levy.

According to Omtatah, he is preparing a petition to block the implementation of the Housing Levy following the passage of the Affordable Housing Bill by the National Assembly and Senate.

“Yes, we are challenging it. We are in the final stages of preparing the petition,” he stated.

Omtatah further remarked that the petition would take into consideration the amendments made to the Bill by the Senate on Tuesday, March 12.

The National Assembly approved the amended version on Thursday, March 14.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah had vowed to do everything within his capacity to make sure that the Bill was signed into law by mid-March.

This was to ensure the return of 1.5 per cent salary deductions for all employed Kenyans to finance the Affordable Housing program.

Had the National Assembly not accepted the amendments made by the Senate, the law dictates the two houses would have gone for mediation, which would have lengthened the process.

Omtatah’s petition will seek to block Ruto’s administration from collecting the funds.

Litigation is expected to start from the High Court and potentially, up to the Supreme Court.

Should the court not issue conservatory orders stopping the deductions until the case is determined, Kenyans will continue being deducted the Housing Levy until such determination is made by the courts.

