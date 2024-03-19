Senator OMTATAH is not done frustrating RUTO and his government – See what he is planning to do that will make the president very angry?

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is not done with President William Ruto and his government.
This is after he announced that
he was moving to court to block the revised iteration of the Housing
Levy.
According to Omtatah, he is
preparing a petition to block the implementation of the Housing Levy following the passage of the Affordable Housing Bill by the National Assembly and
Senate.
“Yes, we are challenging it. We
are in the final stages of preparing the petition,” he stated.
Omtatah further remarked that
the petition would take into consideration the amendments made to the Bill by
the Senate on Tuesday, March 12.
The National Assembly approved
the amended version on Thursday, March 14.
National Assembly Majority
Leader Kimani Ichung’wah had vowed to do everything within his capacity to make
sure that the Bill was signed into law by mid-March.
This was to ensure the return of
1.5 per cent salary deductions for all employed Kenyans to finance the Affordable
Housing program.
Had the National Assembly not
accepted the amendments made by the Senate, the law dictates the two houses
would have gone for mediation, which would have lengthened the process.
Omtatah’s petition will seek to
block Ruto’s administration from collecting the funds.
Litigation is expected to start
from the High Court and potentially, up to the Supreme Court.
Should the court not issue
conservatory orders stopping the deductions until the case is determined,
Kenyans will continue being deducted the Housing Levy until such determination
is made by the courts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
2 Comments
Senator Omtatah: May Our HEAVENLY FATHER be with you all through in defending the rights of all citizens of the republic of Kenya against this arrogant imbecile fraudster proboscis monkey willium ruto and his cohort of midarati burons from kipsigis/nandis/satanic-kebens in it's abyss table banking regime of two sisters fuckers.ReplyDelete
We support you drive in filing the case against this open robbery with violence by this proboscis monkey of no use.
This useless proboscis monkey, blaspheme the name of GOD it's public speeches wherever it shows up with his imbecile fools. Since this fraudster has been an mpig, dp and now a president has it ever built anyone a house? Absolutely NO! Know it uses that housing levy to allege it building house from our salaries: which we didn't tell him that we need it. We need our salary moneys and no more taking to sustain open robbery with violence.
We ask GOD to delete this imbecile from the face of the earth and take it to abyss/hades/hell there it can built those houses for the dead criminal like him, that is if Lucifer will allow him to.
Ushenzi of a kibungbungit/kipsubet proboscis monkey president of no value at all to the republic of kenya.
It should use his loots moneys to build those house it's forcing himself to built to house his midarati drug barons in sustaining their heavy drug business across the country.
It should go borrow debts to loot at the sametime (as did the previous president of kenya) and build this mirage fallacy of affordable housing.
No housing levy mr proboscis monkey with no living brain cell and an IQ of negative two hundred and fifty percent (-250%).
Let all rise up and oppose this imbecile president of no value to our Republic of Kenya!
Senator Omtatah: May Our HEAVENLY FATHER be with you all through in defending the rights of all citizens of the republic of Kenya against this arrogant imbecile fraudster proboscis monkey willium ruto and his cohort of midarati burons from kipsigis/nandis/satanic-kebens in it's abyss table banking regime of two sisters fuckers.ReplyDelete
We support you drive in filing the case against this open robbery with violence by this proboscis monkey of no use.
This useless proboscis monkey, blaspheme the name of GOD it's public speeches wherever it shows up with his imbecile fools. Since this fraudster has been an mpig, dp and now a president has it ever built anyone a house? Absolutely NO! Know it uses that housing levy to allege it building house from our salaries: which we didn't tell him that we need it. We need our salary moneys and no more taking to sustain open robbery with violence.
We ask GOD to delete this imbecile from the face of the earth and take it to abyss/hades/hell there it can built those houses for the dead criminal like him, that is if Lucifer will allow him to.
Ushenzi of a kibungbungit/kipsubet proboscis monkey president of no value at all to the republic of kenya.
It should use his loots moneys to build those house it's forcing himself to built to house his midarati drug barons in sustaining their heavy drug business across the country.
It should go borrow debts to loot at the sametime (as did the previous president of kenya) and build this mirage fallacy of affordable housing.
No housing levy mr proboscis monkey with no living brain cell and an IQ of negative two hundred and fifty percent (-250%).
Let all rise up and oppose this imbecile president of no value to our Republic of Kenya!