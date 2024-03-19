CS KINDIKI revokes title deeds after RUTO’s order as he begins relocation of Kitale Prison.





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has initiated the process of relocating Kitale Prison from the Town Centre, following an order issued by President William Ruto in January this year.

According to the CS, the move is geared towards paving the way for the government to expand the town and develop it to the required standard.

“The Government is relocating Kitale Prison from the Town Centre to pave the way for a structured, well-planned urban development of the Town,” stated the CS.

He further clarified that the government would be revoking all the title deeds for the parcel of land where the prison will be transferred to which are allegedly being held by land grabbers.

“Illegally and/or fraudulently acquired title deeds for grabbed public land in the Town, including land belonging to the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) will be revoked and the land reverted to public purposes,” cautioned Kindiki.

The land in question has been the subject of controversy with residents from the region alleging that they purchased the land from the government.

Residents of Ninami Estate in Kitale have explained that they purchased the land in 1987 under a housing scheme run by the Kenya National Assurance, an insurance company.

The residents argue that when the company was liquidated, they continued to pay for the houses through the Kitale Municipality.

However, the government insists that the land was acquired fraudulently.

Earlier this month, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome had also explained that the process to initiate the revocation of title deeds had begun.

The Kenyan DAILY POST