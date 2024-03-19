CS KINDIKI revokes title deeds after RUTO’s order as he begins relocation of Kitale Prison.

According to the CS, the move is
geared towards paving the way for the government to expand the
town and develop it to the required standard.
“The Government is relocating
Kitale Prison from the Town Centre to pave the way for a structured,
well-planned urban development of the Town,” stated the CS.
He further clarified that the
government would be revoking all the title deeds for the parcel of land where
the prison will be transferred to which are allegedly being held by land
grabbers.
“Illegally and/or fraudulently
acquired title deeds for grabbed public land in the Town, including land
belonging to the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) will be revoked and the land
reverted to public purposes,” cautioned Kindiki.
The land in question has been
the subject of controversy with residents from the region alleging that they
purchased the land from the government.
Residents of Ninami Estate in
Kitale have explained that they purchased the land in 1987 under a housing
scheme run by the Kenya National Assurance, an insurance company.
The residents argue that
when the company was liquidated, they continued to pay for the houses through
the Kitale Municipality.
However, the government insists
that the land was acquired fraudulently.
Earlier this month, Lands
Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome had also explained that the process to
initiate the revocation of title deeds had begun.
