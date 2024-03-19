Belgut MP NELSON KOECH now reveals the real reason the ground is ‘hostile’ to RUTO after he was heckled in Kericho and Bomet





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech has revealed the real reason behind the heightened crowd heckling witnessed during President William Ruto's recent tour of the region.

According to Koech, the heckling is due to supremacy battles in the Rift Valley region.

In his view, the UDA legislator noted that there is a stiff political competition that has been mushrooming since the August 2022 General Election and a few individuals have vowed not to practice restraint even in the presence of the Head of State.

He argued that crowds are always hired and are only mandated to cause havoc whenever a Governor or a county leader is handed the microphone during public rallies.

"It is individuals sometimes who are unpopular and when the president is coming, they decide we must demonstrate to the president that we are still popular.

"So, they ferry young people who are given instruction that if so and so is going to speak then make sure that I outshine him," he said.

"It is early campaigns by politicians. Our region is becoming extremely competitive that immediately you are elected people are starting to plan for the next general election."

Koech was referring to two incidents where crowds caused havoc forcing Ruto to call for tolerance.

On March 14, a crowd shouted down Kericho Governor Erick Mutai as he rose to speak in the presence of Ruto.

A similar incident occurred on March 16 as a youthful crowd heckled Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, forcing Ruto to intervene and call the unruly crowd to order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST