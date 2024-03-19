Belgut MP NELSON KOECH now reveals the real reason the ground is ‘hostile’ to RUTO after he was heckled in Kericho and Bomet

According to Koech, the heckling is due to supremacy
battles in the Rift Valley region.
In his view, the UDA legislator noted that there is a stiff
political competition that has been mushrooming since the August 2022 General
Election and a few individuals have vowed not to practice restraint even in the
presence of the Head of State.
He argued that crowds are always hired and are only mandated
to cause havoc whenever a Governor or a county leader is handed the microphone
during public rallies.
"It is individuals sometimes who are unpopular and when the president is coming, they decide we must demonstrate to the president that we are still popular.
"So, they ferry young people who are given instruction
that if so and so is going to speak then make sure that I outshine him,"
he said.
"It is early campaigns by politicians. Our region is
becoming extremely competitive that immediately you are elected people are
starting to plan for the next general election."
Koech was referring to two incidents where crowds caused
havoc forcing Ruto to call for tolerance.
On March 14, a crowd shouted down Kericho Governor Erick
Mutai as he rose to speak in the presence of Ruto.
A similar incident occurred on March 16 as a
youthful crowd heckled Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, forcing Ruto to
intervene and call the unruly crowd to order.
