'Selling Sunset' star CHELSEA LAZKANI files for divorce from husband JEFF LAZKANI



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – 'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from her husband Jeff Lazkani.

The British Netflix star who has been on the show for a few seasons now, filed for divorce from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences as the official reason. Chelsea doesn't seem to know the exact date of separation, marking it as “To Be Disclosed”.

Chelsea and Jeff share two young children together, 3-year-old Melia and 5-year-old Maddox, and in her divorce documents, Chelsea is signalling that she wants joint physical and legal custody between her and her estranged husband.

Chelsea is asking for spousal support, but interestingly, she's not asking the court to terminate Jeff's ability to ask for alimony himself. There's no explicit mention of a prenup in the documents but it's unclear if they have another type of agreement.

Chelsea is also saying that their division of assets needs to be determined in court.

The ex-couple has been married since 2017, and they actually met on Tinder. Jeff has been featured on the show during Chelsea's run on ‘Sunset’ and while he isn't prominently featured as a main character, he does pop up here and there in Chelsea's on-camera life.