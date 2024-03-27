KATIE PRICE says there's 'nothing worse' than young girls going for 'damaging' plastic surgery' despite undergoing multiple surgeries



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Katie Price is advising young girls to steer clear of plastic surgery, warning that it is ‘damaging.’ despite undergoing multiple surgeries.

The former glamour model, 45, said there is ‘nothing worse’ than girls in their 20s getting filler, insisting she’s not a ‘hypocrite’ as she didn’t have anything done to her face until she was in her 40s.

‘There's nothing worse than when these young girls now, and I will say it, in their early 20s, who are all getting fillers, all getting lips, all getting the boobs,’ she said on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.

‘I'm not a hypocrite, but I didn't start doing my face until I was in my 40s.'

She added: ‘Yes, I had a boob job, but I didn't even have fillers. I didn't have Botox till I was like 27/28.’

Katie admitted that she did try and have her lips injected but it was before the technique had been perfected so she ‘looked like a duck.’

The queen of plastic surgery, who is said to have made more than 17 breast augmentations, complained that young girls today now all ‘look the same’ due to a preoccupation with lip and face fillers.

She said: ‘All the girls look the same now, and I think, “what are they going to look like then when they're my age?”’

Ms Price, who is mother to Harvey, 21, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, said that her obsession with having surgery has put her children off ever getting anything done.

‘They're so used to it I think I've put them off for life,’ she said.

Ms. Price, once known as her glamour girl alter ego Jordan, said that she wants to ‘educate’ people about the realities of having surgery as they only see the ‘before and after.’

She said: ‘People don't realise when you have surgery and stuff, you only see before and after, you don't see in between.'

She continued: ‘When you've had it, the pain and the cleaning, the stitches out and the bed rests. So, I would love to educate people about it. It's damaging to your body.’

Ms Price has been married three times and is now in a relationship with reality star JJ Slater, who is 14 years her junior.

She was recently declared bankrupt for the second time after failing to pay over £750,000 in tax and faces losing her home unless HMRC can recover the money.

‘If men had not been in my life, I wouldn't be in the bankruptcy things that I've been in,’ she said.

‘I wouldn't be tormented in my brain or mentally abused like I have been. It's all to do with men.’

She added: ‘And then I thought, “is that why I ended up doing modelling?” Because it's like, you can look at me in a magazine but you can't touch me. I don't know if it's associated with it, but I have therapy all because of men.’