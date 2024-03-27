Man kidnaps and kills his two-month-old son after fight with girlfriend; stuffs body in backpack

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – A 31-year-old man, Wouter Pieters, appeared in the Kenhardt Magistrate's Court in Northern Cape, South Africa on the charges of kidnapping and murder.
Wouter Pieters, 31, is accused of kidnapping and murdering
his two-month-old son whose body was found stuffed in a backpack abandoned in
the veld in the area on March 10, 2024.
The suspect had been on the run until his arrest on Sunday,
March 24.
According to police, Pieters and the child’s mother had a
domestic dispute on March 9. He left the home after the altercation and
snatched the baby, placing him in a backpack as he was leaving the premises.
The mother immediately reported the incident to police and
Pieters had been on the run ever since.
However, he was spotted at the golf course in Kenhardt by
members of the community where he was apprehended and handed over to the
police.
Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam told
local publication, Diamond Fields Advertiser that members of the public had
apprehended Pieters who was set to appear in the local magistrate’s court.
Pieters made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, and was
formally charged with the murder and kidnapping of the two-month-old boy.
It is still unclear what the cause of death of the baby was
at this stage
The matter has been postponed until April 3, for a formal
bail application.
Pieters has been remanded in custody until his next
appearance.
Police said their probe into the incident is still under
investigation.
Northern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Koliswa Otola lauded the community for their vigilance and cooperation in searching for the suspect.
