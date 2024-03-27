Man kidnaps and kills his two-month-old son after fight with girlfriend; stuffs body in backpack



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – A 31-year-old man, Wouter Pieters, appeared in the Kenhardt Magistrate's Court in Northern Cape, South Africa on the charges of kidnapping and murder.

Wouter Pieters, 31, is accused of kidnapping and murdering his two-month-old son whose body was found stuffed in a backpack abandoned in the veld in the area on March 10, 2024.

The suspect had been on the run until his arrest on Sunday, March 24.

According to police, Pieters and the child’s mother had a domestic dispute on March 9. He left the home after the altercation and snatched the baby, placing him in a backpack as he was leaving the premises.

The mother immediately reported the incident to police and Pieters had been on the run ever since.

However, he was spotted at the golf course in Kenhardt by members of the community where he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam told local publication, Diamond Fields Advertiser that members of the public had apprehended Pieters who was set to appear in the local magistrate’s court.

Pieters made a brief court appearance on Tuesday, and was formally charged with the murder and kidnapping of the two-month-old boy.

It is still unclear what the cause of death of the baby was at this stage

The matter has been postponed until April 3, for a formal bail application.

Pieters has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.

Police said their probe into the incident is still under investigation.

Northern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Koliswa Otola lauded the community for their vigilance and cooperation in searching for the suspect.